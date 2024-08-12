Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 10 of 10]

    Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240813-N-KC192-1047 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 13, 2024) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and director, Defense Health Network (DHN) - Atlantic, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Chief Hospital Corpsman Ryan Warren, the leading chief petty officer for the unit deployment cell assigned to NMFL, during an all-hands call in the chapel at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads Portsmouth-Annex, August 13, 2024. Warren earned the award for actions as the leading petty officer of Battallion Landing Team 1/6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    All Hands Call
    Navy Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

