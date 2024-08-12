Quarterly All Hands Call

240813-N-KC192-1047 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (August 13, 2024) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and director, Defense Health Network (DHN) - Atlantic, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Chief Hospital Corpsman Ryan Warren, the leading chief petty officer for the unit deployment cell assigned to NMFL, during an all-hands call in the chapel at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads Portsmouth-Annex, August 13, 2024. Warren earned the award for actions as the leading petty officer of Battallion Landing Team 1/6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 15:15
Photo ID:
|8590063
VIRIN:
|240813-N-KC192-1047
Resolution:
|6329x4219
Size:
|2.26 MB
Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
