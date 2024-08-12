Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local educators take flight on a C-130 Hercules [Image 4 of 6]

    Local educators take flight on a C-130 Hercules

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Educators from the local area take flight on a C-130 Hercules at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 14, 2024. The 139th Airlift Wing invited local educators for the flight to show appreciation to their profession and encourage them to share the Air Guard's story to future students. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 13:58
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Local educators take flight on a C-130 Hercules [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    USAF
    139th AW
    MOANG
    C-130H
    educators flight

