Local educators take flight on a C-130 Hercules

Educators from the local area take flight on a C-130 Hercules at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 14, 2024. The 139th Airlift Wing invited local educators for the flight to show appreciation to their profession and encourage them to share the Air Guard's story to future students. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

