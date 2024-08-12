Col. Josh Wika Retirement

U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Wika, former vice commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, speaks during his retirement ceremony at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Sioux Falls, S.D., Aug. 4, 2024. Wika served for nearly 25 years with the South Dakota Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US