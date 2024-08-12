Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Josh Wika Retirement [Image 9 of 15]

    Col. Josh Wika Retirement

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Wika, former vice commander of the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, retires from the South Dakota Air National Guard at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Sioux Falls, S.D., Aug. 4, 2024. Wika served for nearly 25 years with the SDANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:14
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-LQ671-1551
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Josh Wika Retirement [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Sioux Falls
    National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    Joe Foss Field

