U.S. Army Maj. Travis Jacob, right, physician’s assistant, 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New York National Guard, assists Staff Sgt. Christopher R. Wall, survey team member, 21st WMD-CST, New Jersey National Guard, into his Level A Protective Suit during an Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation at the New Jersey Air Victory Museum on Lumberton, New Jersey, Aug. 6, 2024. The 21st WMD-CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assess and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 10:53 Photo ID: 8589300 VIRIN: 240806-Z-AL508-1085 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 15.41 MB Location: LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.