Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation [Image 4 of 13]

    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation

    LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher M. Mejia, survey team member, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, sprays anti-fog solution on his breathing apparatus during an Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation at the New Jersey Air Victory Museum on Lumberton, New Jersey, Aug. 6, 2024. The 21st WMD-CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assess and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8589298
    VIRIN: 240806-Z-AL508-1061
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.3 MB
    Location: LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation [Image 13 of 13], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation
    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    ARNORTH
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    NJNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download