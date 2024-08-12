Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation [Image 1 of 13]

    21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation

    LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Air Force Airmen, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, are briefed about a simulated crime scene during an Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation at the New Jersey Air Victory Museum on Lumberton, New Jersey, Aug. 6, 2024. The 21st WMD-CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assess and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 10:53
    Location: LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, US
    CBRN
    ARNORTH
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    NJNG

