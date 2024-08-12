21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jesus I. DelaCruz, left, checks Sgt. 1st Class Leonardo Betancur, decontamination team member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, for simulated contamination during an Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation at the New Jersey Air Victory Museum on Lumberton, New Jersey, Aug. 6, 2024. The 21st WMD-CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assess and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

