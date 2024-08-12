21st WMD-CST begins Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony C. Norrish, left, emergency medical technician; Spc. Andrew DeJesus, center, survey team member, and 1st Sgt. Jesus I. DelaCruz, right, move U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex J. Potts, survey team member, all with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey National Guard, onto a gurney as part of a simulated casualty exercise during an Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation at the New Jersey Air Victory Museum on Lumberton, New Jersey, Aug. 6, 2024. The 21st WMD-CST identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assess and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

