    Arcane Thunder 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 2 of 8]

    Arcane Thunder 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day

    MAINZ-KASTEL, GERMANY

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Distinguished military leaders attend a demonstration at the Arcane Thunder 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day in Mainz-Kastel, Germany, August 12, 2024. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, are taking part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24, August 5-16 in Germany and Morocco.

    The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 06:09
    Photo ID: 8588799
    VIRIN: 240812-A-CB630-2132
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 35.07 MB
    Location: MAINZ-KASTEL, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arcane Thunder 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

