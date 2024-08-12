Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Botswana conduct engineer and logistics exchange at Southern Accord 2024 [Image 9 of 11]

    US, Botswana conduct engineer and logistics exchange at Southern Accord 2024

    GABORONE, BOTSWANA

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army and Botswana Defence Force soldiers participate in an engineer exchange at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Gaborone Botswana, Aug. 12, 2024. The engineer and logistics exchange between U.S. forces and the BDF encourages open bilateral dialogue about personnel, resources and funding necessary for potential operations, creating conditions for successful future collaboration. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 04:10
    Photo ID: 8588762
    VIRIN: 240812-A-SD031-7561
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: GABORONE, BW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    79th TSC
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

