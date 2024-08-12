US, Botswana conduct engineer and logistics exchange at Southern Accord 2024

Botswana Defence Force soldiers listen intently to a discussion lead by U.S. Army Maj. Andrew Blakemore, an operations planner with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), during an engineer exchange at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Gaborone Botswana, Aug. 12, 2024. The engineer and logistics exchange between U.S. forces and the BDF encourages open bilateral dialogue about personnel, resources and funding necessary for potential operations, creating conditions for successful future collaboration. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF. Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

