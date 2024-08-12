PP24-2 in the Philippines

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 8, 2024) – U.S. service members, service members of the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Air Force, the 525th Combat Engineer Battalion, Combat Engineer Regiment of the Philippine Army, Legazpi City officials, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and members of the Bureau of Fire Protection rappel from a building during an urban rescue training in support of the humanitarian aid and disaster response line of effort of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 at the Legazpi airport in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 8, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

