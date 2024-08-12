Commander of U.S. Southern Command Visits PANAMAX 2024 Maritime Component Command

240812-N-DB801-3330

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (August 12, 2024) – U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, is provided an in-scenario maritime domain update from Colombian Navy Capt. Francisco Catañeda Angulo during training exercise PANAMAX 2024 onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., August 12, 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosted the exercise’s combined maritime component command staff of approximately 250 Sailors, Marines, and civilians from 16 partner nations. PANAMAX is a biennial exercise focused on the security of the Panama Canal and stability within the U.S. Southern Command area of operations, providing the platform for multinational forces to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

