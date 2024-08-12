Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander of U.S. Southern Command Visits PANAMAX 2024 Maritime Component Command [Image 2 of 7]

    Commander of U.S. Southern Command Visits PANAMAX 2024 Maritime Component Command

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240812-N-DB801-2057
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (August 12, 2024) – U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, is received with honors for meetings with Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello (left), Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, and visit to the multinational training exercise PANAMAX 2024’s combined force maritime component headquarters onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., August 12, 2024. PANAMAX is a biennial exercise focused on the security of the Panama Canal and stability within the U.S. Southern Command area of operations, providing the platform for multinational forces to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 00:06
    Commander of U.S. Southern Command Visits PANAMAX 2024 Maritime Component Command
    Interoperability
    Naval Station Mayport
    U.S. Southern Command
    Partnerships
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    PANAMAX 2024

