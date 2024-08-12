Commander of U.S. Southern Command Visits PANAMAX 2024 Maritime Component Command

240812-N-DB801-2029

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (August 12, 2024) – Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, greets U.S. Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, Commander, U.S. Southern Command, on the Naval Station Mayport airfield prior to her visit to the multinational training exercise PANAMAX 2024’s combined force maritime component headquarters onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., August 12, 2024. PANAMAX is a biennial exercise focused on the security of the Panama Canal and stability within the U.S. Southern Command area of operations, providing the platform for multinational forces to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

