USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses members of the press on the pier following the ship’s arrival to its new homeport, after a three-month underway, at Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

