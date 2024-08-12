Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses members of the press on the pier following the ship’s arrival to its new homeport, after a three-month underway, at Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 23:01
    Photo ID: 8588503
    VIRIN: 240813-N-UF592-1114
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Bremerton
    arrival
    Washington
    USS Ronald Reagan
    homeport change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download