    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Yokose Summer Festival [Image 16 of 19]

    2024 Yokose Summer Festival

    SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Festivalgoers play limbo during the Yokose Summer Festival at Yokoseura Park in Saikai, Japan Aug. 11, 2024. The festival was held to celebrate the 462nd anniversary of the founding of Yokose Port, which is home to the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Yokose Fuel Facility and Naval Beach Unit 7, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 20:34
    Photo ID: 8588307
    VIRIN: 240811-N-II719-1498
    Resolution: 5347x3565
    Size: 15.06 MB
    Location: SAIKAI, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Yokose Summer Festival [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CFAS
    meeting
    partnership
    Yokose
    officecall

