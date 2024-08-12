U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Price, M109A6 Paladin chief of section, with 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, conducts a training fire mission in an M109A6 Paladin during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 18:52 Photo ID: 8588086 VIRIN: 240812-Z-GV629-2040 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 687.35 KB Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M109A6 Paladins during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.