    4th SFAB promotes two Advisors to Lt. Col. [Image 3 of 7]

    4th SFAB promotes two Advisors to Lt. Col.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Lt. Col. Grady Dacus and Lt. Col. Michael McLaughlin celebrate their promotion to lieutenant colonel during a Fort Carson, Colorado ceremony. McLaughlin serves as the Brigade Executive Officer, and Dacus is the 4th Battalion Executive Officer for the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade. Families, who play an integral role in the success of a military career, were present to celebrate this milestone and show their long-term support. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8587960
    VIRIN: 240801-A-FA429-3827
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.14 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th SFAB promotes two Advisors to Lt. Col. [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

