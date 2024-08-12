4th SFAB promotes two Advisors to Lt. Col.

Lt. Col. Grady Dacus and Lt. Col. Michael McLaughlin celebrate their promotion to lieutenant colonel during a Fort Carson, Colorado ceremony. McLaughlin serves as the Brigade Executive Officer, and Dacus is the 4th Battalion Executive Officer for the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade. Families, who play an integral role in the success of a military career, were present to celebrate this milestone and show their long-term support. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

