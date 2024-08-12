Quantico Shooting Club start newshotgun shooting program for E04, below

U.S. Marines and Sailors receive mentorship on how to properly shoot trap and skeet for the Shotgun Sports Mentorship Program on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on Aug 11, 2024.The QSC has recently begun a new program for E-4, below that grants participants a free 2-year membership to the program whilst getting mentorship on how to shoot shotguns for both trap and skeet shooting sports. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8587777
|VIRIN:
|240811-M-VQ608-1117
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|14.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Quantico Shooting Club offers free 2-year membership, launches mentorship program
