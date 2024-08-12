Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Shooting Club starts a new shotgun shooting program for E-4, below [Image 1 of 2]

    Quantico Shooting Club starts a new shotgun shooting program for E-4, below

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in the Quantico Shooting Clubs Shotgun Sports Mentorship Program on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on Aug 11, 2024. The QSC has recently begun a new program for E-4, below that grants participants a free 2-year membership to the program whilst getting mentorship on how to shoot shotguns for both trap and skeet shooting sports. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Quantico Shooting Club starts a new shotgun shooting program for E-4, below
    Quantico Shooting Club offers free 2-year membership, launches mentorship program

    MCB Quantico
    quantico shooting club

