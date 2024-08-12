U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in the Quantico Shooting Clubs Shotgun Sports Mentorship Program on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on Aug 11, 2024. The QSC has recently begun a new program for E-4, below that grants participants a free 2-year membership to the program whilst getting mentorship on how to shoot shotguns for both trap and skeet shooting sports. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Tucker)
This work, Quantico Shooting Club starts a new shotgun shooting program for E-4, below [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Quantico Shooting Club offers free 2-year membership, launches mentorship program
