U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in the Quantico Shooting Clubs Shotgun Sports Mentorship Program on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA on Aug 11, 2024. The QSC has recently begun a new program for E-4, below that grants participants a free 2-year membership to the program whilst getting mentorship on how to shoot shotguns for both trap and skeet shooting sports. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 16:21 Photo ID: 8587774 VIRIN: 240811-M-VQ608-1122 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 14.93 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quantico Shooting Club starts a new shotgun shooting program for E-4, below [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.