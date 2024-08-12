These soldiers shown are from the 367th Military Police Company. They are a Army Reserve Unit from Horsham, PA. They are here completing TDF (Theater Detention Facility) training on TAC 03 here at Fort Dix, NJ. The simulation focused on one essential mission interaction, transferring captured detainees to the custodial authority. This mission, possibly during wartime, would occur at a combined detention facility known as an international transfer point.

The transfer of detainees, including enemy prisoners of war, or EPWs, and civilian internees, or CIs, requires meticulous attention to detail and close coordination between the U.S. detention operations units and their ROK counterparts. (Images captured by the Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 14:52 Photo ID: 8587497 VIRIN: 240813-O-BC272-3754 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.19 MB Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.