Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024 [Image 5 of 14]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These soldiers shown are from the 367th Military Police Company. They are a Army Reserve Unit from Horsham, PA. They are here completing TDF (Theater Detention Facility) training on TAC 03 here at Fort Dix, NJ. The simulation focused on one essential mission interaction, transferring captured detainees to the custodial authority. This mission, possibly during wartime, would occur at a combined detention facility known as an international transfer point.
    The transfer of detainees, including enemy prisoners of war, or EPWs, and civilian internees, or CIs, requires meticulous attention to detail and close coordination between the U.S. detention operations units and their ROK counterparts. (Images captured by the Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8587486
    VIRIN: 240813-O-BC272-2071
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.02 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - MDL – 367th MP Company TDF Training TAC 03 – 13 Aug 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Reserve Detainee Training New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download