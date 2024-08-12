Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Warrior Games | Field | Team Air Force | MSgt Mark Rose [Image 1 of 2]

    2024 Warrior Games | Field | Team Air Force | MSgt Mark Rose

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    First time DOD Warrior Games competitor MSgt Mark Rose, competes in shot put during the field competitions.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8587148
    VIRIN: 240627-O-YI722-5638
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: NONE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Warrior Games | Field | Team Air Force | MSgt Mark Rose [Image 2 of 2], by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Warrior Games | Field | Team Air Force | MSgt Mark Rose
    2024 Warrior Games | Sitting Volleyball | Team Air Force | SSgt (ret) Carly James

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFW2 Care Beyond Duty Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Adaptive Sports DOD Warrior Games

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download