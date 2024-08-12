First time DOD Warrior Games competitor MSgt Mark Rose, competes in shot put during the field competitions.



The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 13:00 Photo ID: 8587148 VIRIN: 240627-O-YI722-5638 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Hometown: NONE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Warrior Games | Field | Team Air Force | MSgt Mark Rose [Image 2 of 2], by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.