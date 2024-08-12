Distinguished military leaders attend a demonstration at the Arcane Thunder 2024 Distinguished Visitor Day in Mainz-Kastel, Germany, August 12, 2024. Approximately 300 service members from the U.S., Morocco, the United Kingdom and Germany, are taking part in Exercise Arcane Thunder 24, August 5-16 in Germany and Morocco.
The exercise will build on Morocco and U.S. strong and strategic relationship to ensure that partner forces are equipped with the capability to synchronize and employ non-lethal effects across all domains against adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)
|08.11.2024
|08.13.2024 12:49
|8587147
|240812-A-CB630-1126
|8192x5464
|31.85 MB
|Location:
|MAINZ-KASTEL, DE
|3
|0
