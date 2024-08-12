Members of the Clinical Investigations Program strategic planning team meet on July 23, 2024, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8586997
|VIRIN:
|240723-D-TY520-1001
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CIP Meeting 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.