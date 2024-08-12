National Museum of Health and Medicine Museum Technician Hannah Clevenger describes some of the museum’s historical objects to members of the Clinical Investigations Program strategic planning team during their tour on July 23, 2024, in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 11:23 Photo ID: 8586995 VIRIN: 240723-D-TY520-1007 Resolution: 2500x1667 Size: 1.97 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CIP Meeting 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.