    Marine Metal Worker Conducts Maintenance Underway [Image 5 of 5]

    Marine Metal Worker Conducts Maintenance Underway

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), KOREA STRAIT

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aaron Neave, a metal worker assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Iowa, poses for a photo aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Korea Strait Aug. 7, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

