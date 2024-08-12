ACVs arrive in South Korea for training

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to load an Amphibious Combat Vehicle onto a trailer for road transport after landing at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2024, to support integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

