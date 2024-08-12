Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACVs arrive in South Korea for training [Image 2 of 3]

    ACVs arrive in South Korea for training

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49)/DOGU BEACH, SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to load an Amphibious Combat Vehicle onto a trailer for road transport after landing at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2024, to support integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 10:06
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49)/DOGU BEACH, KR
