U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 76, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, enters the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) off the coast of South Korea, Aug. 8, 2024, during an amphibious offload of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit personnel and equipment to support integrated training with the Republic of Korea. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 10:06 Photo ID: 8586812 VIRIN: 240808-M-HY848-1012 Resolution: 5376x3586 Size: 1.13 MB Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49)/DOGU BEACH, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACVs arrive in South Korea for training [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.