    AH-1Z Viper Conducts Threat Counter Tactics Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.13.2024

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, dispenses flares while conducting counter threats tactics training over the Pacific Ocean Aug. 1, 2024. The aircraft launched from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet areas of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lt. Col. Michael Harper)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    15th MEU
    Cobra
    Viper
    Aviation
    Naval Integration
    Threat Counter Measures

