    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 9, 2024. Integration flying training is key to ensuring NATO objectives to enhance interoperability and increase our readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    This work, 3148 Training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-35
    training
    48th FW
    31st FW

