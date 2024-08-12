240807-N-BB269-1210

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2024) – Service members from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Republic of Korea Navy, and Armed Forces of the Philippines file-in for a group photo at the foot of the Mt. Mayon volcano following a tree planting community outreach event in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

