240807-N-BB269-1169

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2024) – Republic of Korea Navy sailors and Philippine Navy sailors plant saplings at the foot of the Mt. Mayon volcano during a tree planting community outreach event in support of Pacific partnership 2024-2 in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 07:19 Photo ID: 8586536 VIRIN: 240807-N-BB269-1169 Resolution: 6918x4617 Size: 1.33 MB Location: LEGAZPI CITY, PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240807-N-BB269-1169 [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.