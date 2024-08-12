Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEGAZPI CITY, PHILIPPINES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 7, 2024) – Service members from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Republic of Korea Navy, and Armed Forces of the Philippines listen to a brief at the foot of the Mt. Mayon volcano before a tree planting community outreach event in support of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    VIRIN: 240807-N-BB269-1026
    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

