Staff Delegation Visits NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 12, 2024) Congressional Staff Delegation Gabriella Zach, Staff Director of Subcommittee on Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia House Foreign Affairs Committee, visits with leadership onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece Aug. 12, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

