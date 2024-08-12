Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Delegation Visits NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 12, 2024) Congressional Staff Delegation Gabriella Zach, Staff Director of Subcommittee on Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia House Foreign Affairs Committee, visits with leadership onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece Aug. 12, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

