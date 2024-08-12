2d TSB Spotlight: Sgt. Curtis Powell

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Spotlight shines on U.S. Army Sgt. Curtis Powell, Senior Network Systems Team Chief, 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced.



As a Senior Network Systems Team Chief, Sgt. Powell Curtis has been an exemplary leader and mentor within Alpha Company, 2nd Platoon.



His recent return from a USAREUR-AF mission supporting 2-227 GSAB is a clear demonstration of his competence and dedication. He successfully provided SIPR and NIPR support to the S2 cell, ensuring uninterrupted communication services throughout the mission.



In addition to his signal leadership, Sgt. Powell also volunteers, serving as the unit HAZMAT NCO and overseeing the inventory of 10 tactical vehicles via international line haul. He is a prime example of the Army's motto, 'Be All You Can Be'! (U.S. Army photo infographic by Candy Knight)

