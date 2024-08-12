Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, left, receives a question during an all call at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 9, 2024. This all call was to communicate the new strategies being deployed by the 501st CSW as well as higher levels of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 05:36 Photo ID: 8586478 VIRIN: 240809-F-BW249-1089 Resolution: 7326x5140 Size: 8.52 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st CSW commander hosts all call [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.