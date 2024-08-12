Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Australia Union Representatives Tour USS Emory S. Land [Image 5 of 5]

    South Australia Union Representatives Tour USS Emory S. Land

    ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PORT ADELAIDE, South Australia, Australia (July 31, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Olivia Orozco, from El Paso, Texas, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the medical capabilities of the ship with Australian union representatives during a tour as part of a scheduled port visit to Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, July 31. Adelaide is Emory S. Land’s sixth port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    This work, South Australia Union Representatives Tour USS Emory S. Land [Image 5 of 5], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

