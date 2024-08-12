South Australia Union Representatives Tour USS Emory S. Land

PORT ADELAIDE, South Australia, Australia (July 31, 2024) – Machinery Repairman Fireman Austin Downen, left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses the repair capabilities of the ship with Australian union representatives during a tour as part of a scheduled port visit to Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, July 31. Adelaide is Emory S. Land’s sixth port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

