Sailors Maintain Aircraft Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 10, 2024) An Aviation Electrician’s Mate conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 75, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 10. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

