Sailors Maintain Aircraft Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 10, 2024) An Aviation Machinist’s Mate conducts maintenance on an EA-18G Growler aircraft, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron 137, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 10. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

