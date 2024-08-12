Emory S. Land host tours for Guests in Adelaide, Australia

PORT ADELAIDE, South Australia, Australia (Aug. 1, 2024) – Tour guests pose for a photo on the mess decks of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a tour as part of a scheduled port visit to Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Aug. 1. Adelaide is Emory S. Land’s sixth port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

Date Taken: 08.01.2024