Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training

    JAPAN

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tra’main White, from Sacramento, California, signals to pilots in an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 while conducting a simulated helicopter inflight refueling aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Initial Ship Aviation Team Training, Aug. 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 02:02
    Photo ID: 8586259
    VIRIN: 240811-N-UA460-1637
    Resolution: 6424x4323
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    HSM-51
    ISATT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download