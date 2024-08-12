USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations During Initial Ship Aviation Team Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) raise a fuel hose to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 during a simulated helicopter inflight refueling as part of Initial Ship Aviation Team Training, Aug. 11. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

