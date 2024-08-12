240810-N-FA353-1191 KOROR, Palau (Aug. 10, 2024) – Gustav Aitaro, Minister of State of the Republic of Palau, speaks with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, during a presentation aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), as part of a scheduled port visit to Palau, Aug. 10, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 01:48
|Photo ID:
|8586252
|VIRIN:
|240810-N-FA353-1191
|Resolution:
|5251x3751
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished Visitors Meet with Vice Adm. Kacher aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.