240810-N-FA353-1037 KOROR, Palau (Aug. 10, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Bouton, liaison officer of the Republic of Palau, speaks with Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet and Charles Obichang, Republic of Palau Minister of Public Infrastructure and Industries, Dale Jenkins, Minister of Education of the Republic of Palau, Gustav Aitaro, Minister of State for the Republic of Palau, and Eyos Rudimch, Governor of Koror State during an office call aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), as part of a scheduled port visit to Palau, Aug. 10, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 01:48 Photo ID: 8586250 VIRIN: 240810-N-FA353-1037 Resolution: 6591x4394 Size: 2.03 MB Location: KOROR, PW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished Visitors Meet with Vice Adm. Kacher aboard USS Blue Ridge [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.